CM Siddaramaiah Assures Safety Of Kannadigas Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Helpline To Be Launched

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the state government has taken the safety of Kannadigas residing in Middle Eastern countries seriously in view of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Kannadigas living in countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are being closely monitored, and necessary steps are being taken to ensure their safety.

He said discussions have been held with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, and officials have been instructed to take all required measures to safeguard Kannadigas in the region.

Siddaramaiah noted that flight services in several Middle Eastern countries have been suspended due to the conflict, leaving many people stranded and unable to return to India.

He appealed to those affected to move to safer locations and strictly follow advisories issued by local authorities and Indian missions.

The Chief Minister also said he has directed officials to launch a dedicated helpline from Saturday to assist Kannadigas and their families.

He urged family members not to panic if they are unable to immediately contact their relatives, assuring that the government is actively working to ensure the safety of every Kannadiga in the affected regions.

Meanwhile, former minister B. Nagendra has informed the Chief Minister that 32 persons from Ballari are currently stranded in Dubai. Siddaramaiah said the government has taken note of the matter and is initiating necessary steps to ensure their safety and extend assistance.

It may be recalled that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held back-to-back telephone conversations with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts on Saturday, expressing India's deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in West Asia following a reported joint US–Israel strike on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions.

The diplomatic outreach comes amid heightened tensions after explosions were reported in Tehran and other locations, with Iran launching missiles towards Israel and US bases across the Gulf region.

The strikes were described by Israel as pre-emptive, while the United States termed the operation“Operation Epic Fury”, targeting Iranian military and leadership sites. The action prompted retaliatory missile launches on US-linked facilities in multiple countries.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the operations and called on Iranians to seek regime change, while Iranian officials vowed a strong response.

The escalation has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with international humanitarian organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, warning of a potentially dangerous chain reaction.