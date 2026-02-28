403
US, Israel Initiate Joint Army Action Against Iran
(MENAFN) Military operations were launched early Saturday as the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes targeting Iran, marking the beginning of what officials described as large-scale combat activity.
Residents in Tehran reported hearing powerful explosions, and plumes of dense smoke were visible above several areas of the capital. Shortly afterward, Israel’s defense minister confirmed that Israel had initiated what he described as a "preemptive" strike against Iran.
In response to the unfolding events, warning sirens echoed across various parts of Israel. Authorities swiftly imposed a nationwide “special and immediate” state of emergency. Under these measures, schools were closed, public gatherings were banned, and most workplaces were ordered to suspend operations, with exemptions granted only to critical infrastructure and essential services.
According to reports, the assault was conducted jointly by American and Israeli forces. The operation comes at a sensitive moment, as diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran had been underway in pursuit of a renewed agreement concerning Iran’s nuclear activities.
Efforts to facilitate dialogue had involved regional mediation. Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, who played a central role in brokering communication between the two sides, met with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday. Following the meeting, Albusaidi stated: “I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach,” he wrote on US social media company X after the meeting.
The military escalation now casts uncertainty over the future of those diplomatic efforts.
