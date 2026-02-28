Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Renews National Emergency Alert, Urging Public To Stay Indoors

2026-02-28 03:01:41
Doha: Qatari authorities renewed a national emergency alert urging the public to remain at home or in safe locations and avoid going out except in cases of necessity until the danger has passed.

The alert reiterated calls for residents to follow official safety instructions and remain cautious.

The Peninsula

