Several Banks In Qatar Announce Temporary Branch Closures

Doha, Qatar: Several banks in Qatar announced on Thursday the temporary closure of their branches until further notice as a precautionary measure in light of current developments.

Among the banks that issued closure notices are Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), Qatar National Bank (QNB), Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Doha Bank.

The banks said digital banking services, including mobile applications, internet banking and ATMs, will remain fully operational, urging customers to use electronic channels for their banking needs.