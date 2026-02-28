Kharge Condoles Andhra Factory Blast Deaths Demands Probe And Compensation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed anguish over the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district that left at least 20 people dead.

In a post on X, Kharge said he was“deeply anguished” by the tragedy and extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“Deeply anguished by the explosion in a factory at Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh,” he wrote, urging the state government to ensure immediate and adequate compensation to the victims.

He called for a thorough investigation into the incident and said those responsible must be brought to book.

The explosion occurred around 2 p.m. at Suryashri Fireworks near the Godavari canal in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal, police said.

Labour Minister Vamsetti Subhash confirmed that 20 people had died and termed the incident unfortunate. Fifteen others were injured and shifted to hospitals. Most of the victims are reported to be women.

The impact of the blast was severe, with bodies thrown into adjoining agricultural fields. Explosions were heard up to five km away, residents said.

Windows of nearby houses were shattered and cracks developed in the slab of a school building.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot with two engines and were engaged in dousing operations along with police and other departments. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police and other senior officials supervised rescue and relief work.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and directed officials to intensify rescue efforts.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister enquired from officials about the cause of the explosion and the rescue operation undertaken by local authorities.​

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the deaths in the explosion. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that the government would extend them all possible help.​

The Deputy CM spoke to the District Collector and SP. He informed that explosions were still being heard from the unit. The injured were being shifted to Kakinada for treatment.​