NFR Ensures Comprehensive Holi Preparedness Across All Stations

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 28 (IANS) In view of the upcoming Holi festival and the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has implemented a series of comprehensive and passenger-friendly measures across its entire zone to ensure safe, smooth and comfortable travel for all passengers.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that, with a strong focus on teamwork, vigilance, and a passenger-first approach, the NFR is fully geared up to provide a safe, efficient, and pleasant festive travel experience.

As part of the overall festive preparedness plan, Indian Railways will operate 14 pairs of Holi Special trains over NFR, totalling 128 trips, to manage the additional rush during the peak travel period.

These special services will supplement regular train operations and provide additional capacity, significantly benefiting passengers travelling to and from key destinations across the region, Sharma said.

He said that all major railway stations under NFR jurisdiction have been comprehensively prepared with enhanced festive arrangements to manage the anticipated rush.

The CPRO said that dedicated holding areas have been set up at major stations to manage passenger flow efficiently, equipped with real-time Passenger Information Systems, clean drinking water, hygienic toilets, adequate seating and proper ventilation to ensure comfort.

For enhanced safety and crowd regulation, additional RPF, GRP and Commercial staff have been deployed round-the-clock. Queue management, regulated entry, and continuous monitoring of platforms and circulation areas are being undertaken to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of passengers. Technological support has further strengthened preparedness efforts.

The official said that real-time CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring at sensitive locations, automatic ticket vending machines for faster ticketing, Segway scooters for rapid response and dedicated war rooms at divisional offices and headquarters are ensuring 24×7 operational oversight and swift response to any contingency.

Intensified cleanliness drives are being carried out across stations and trains to maintain high hygiene standards during the festive season.

Close coordination among the operating, commercial, security, and engineering departments is ensuring the seamless execution of the preparedness plan.

With a strong focus on vigilance, coordination and passenger-first service, Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to delivering a safe, secure and pleasant travel experience during the Holi festival, the CPRO said.