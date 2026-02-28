Why Institutions Still Prefer Ethereum Over Faster Blockchains



Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH ) remains the deepest liquidity hub for DeFi and stablecoins, attracting large-scale capital that anchors on-chain markets and stabilizes supply.

Institutional participation-through assets like tokenized funds and RWAs-adds scale and stability to crypto ecosystems, extending beyond hype -driven retail activity.

Layer-2 solutions helped relieve mainnet congestion, but liquidity fragmentation across L2s ultimately reinforced Ethereum 's central role by maintaining a single, deep liquidity pool for large trades.

Upcoming scaling upgrades, notably the Glamsterdam fork planned for 2026, aim to push the mainnet toward higher throughput (potentially around 10,000 TPS over time) while preserving liquidity depth. While rivals such as Solana tout higher TPS, Ethereum's liquidity depth continues to attract institutions that value tight spreads and the ability to absorb sizeable transactions without slippage.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $ETH, $SOL, $BUIDL

Market context: The debate between throughput and liquidity sits against a backdrop of growing institutional interest in stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain, with major asset managers exploring scalable, liquid rails for large-scale tokenized products.

Why it matters

The essence of the current market structure is that deep liquidity creates stability. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has solidified its status as a distribution layer for stablecoins and DeFi capital, a position that matters for actors ranging from market makers to fund managers seeking large, predictable liquidity pools. In practice, this depth translates into tighter bid-ask spreads and lower slippage for sizable trades, attributes that matter for institutions seeking to deploy capital without disrupting market prices. The presence of stablecoins and institutional liquidity solidifies a chain's ecosystem, enabling more robust on-chain activity beyond speculative retail cycles.

Institutional players are not simply chasing a single metric like throughput; they want a ecosystem with proven settlement reliability, regulatory compatibility, and the ability to deploy RWAs and other real-world assets. BlackRock 's USD Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), a tokenized Treasury fund that started on Ethereum and later expanded to multiple blockchains, exemplifies how large investors are bridging traditional finance with digital liquidity. Ethereum's share of the BUIDL market underscores how much of the industry's capital defaults to the largest, most battle-tested chain. The on-chain footprint of such products reinforces Ethereum's role as a backbone for stability, rather than just a playground for speculative tokens.

On the technical side, the evolution of Layer-2 rollups has been a double-edged sword. They alleviated cost pressures on the mainnet and expanded execution capacity-but liquidity was splintered across several environments, complicating large trades that require cross-rollup coordination. Still, the net effect, according to practitioners, was a retention of liquidity within the Ethereum ecosystem rather than a shift to competing L1s. The liquidity concentration on Ethereum has meant that even as projects tout higher theoretical TPS, the marketplace converges on the venue with the deepest pools and the most robust market depth.

In conversations around who leads the charge, the supply of liquidity is often described using a downtown-versus-suburb analogy. Ethereum, in this framing, functions as the“downtown”-the place where the most active liquidity and the broadest set of financial instruments converge.“If you want the deepest liquidity, you go downtown, and that's Ethereum,” one advocate summarized. The comparison captures why institutions-and the traders who serve them-prefer to locate capital where the largest pools exist, even if there are more nimble, cheaper chains elsewhere. The goal is to minimize price impact and preserve execution quality even for large, complex orders.

Amid these dynamics, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL ) has been positioned by some as an“Ethereum killer” due to its throughput gains. The narrative around its higher TPS has been a magnet for retail activity, even as long-term sustainability and liquidity depth remain points of scrutiny. Solana's rise, followed by a wave of“Solana killers” that promise even higher theoretical throughput, illustrates a broader industry race to scale. Yet industry observers caution that higher throughput alone does not guarantee meaningful capital flows; institutions still seek the deepest, most reliable pools of liquidity that can absorb sizable transactions without destabilizing prices. The ongoing discussion about liquidity depth versus raw speed remains central to how capital allocates across networks.

As the crypto landscape matures, institutional interest is increasingly oriented toward practical use cases-stablecoins, tokenized assets, and RWAs-over speculative price plays. The deployment of RWAs on Ethereum, together with stablecoin dominance, continues to define the path for institutional adoption. The narrative is not simply about which chain is fastest; it is about which chain provides the most reliable, scalable, and well-supported liquidity rails for large, real-world financial transactions.

Nevertheless, the industry remains optimistic about scaling on the mainnet. The Ethereum ecosystem has acknowledged that a portion of the early L2 momentum resulted in liquidity fragmentation, but this has been recast as a blessing in disguise by many observers. If liquidity remains accessible on Ethereum while L2s handle execution, the ecosystem can preserve a unified, deep pool that supports institutional activity. In a broader sense, the community is recalibrating expectations around what“scaling” means in a mature market: not just faster blocks, but more efficient execution and deeper markets that survive cycles of hype and drawdown.

On the horizon, scaling upgrades are expected to reshape the liquidity landscape further. The Glamsterdam fork, penciled in for 2026, aims to raise Ethereum's block gas limit significantly, potentially lifting throughput and enabling more expansive on-chain activity without sacrificing liquidity depth. As these upgrades unfold, infrastructure providers are also pursuing innovations to improve execution efficiency. Projects like ETHGas, which aims to optimize block construction through off-chain coordination, and zero-knowledge-based bundling techniques, are examples of the kinds of fine-tuning that could complement the larger scaling narrative. In parallel, leading researchers emphasize the enduring value of battle-tested networks, suggesting that institutions will continue to favor chains that have withstood multiple market cycles and robust security assumptions before expanding into new ecosystems.

Industry participants also note that institutions are increasingly evaluating cross-chain strategies that let them maintain exposure to Ethereum's liquidity while leveraging other networks for specific use cases or privacy requirements. The interplay between depth and customization-privacy, throughput, and settlement speed-will shape the next phase of institutional crypto infrastructure. While Solana and Canton offer competitive features-privacy assurances and rapid execution-they are unlikely to displace Ethereum's liquidity advantage in the near term. The dominant thesis remains: for large allocators, liquidity depth remains the primary differentiator when choosing where to deploy capital.

In sum, Ethereum's leadership in DeFi liquidity and stablecoins-coupled with growing RWAs and tokenized assets-continues to anchor institutional adoption. While faster networks entice speculative activity and offer marginal improvements in execution, the deepest markets and the most mature on-chain ecosystems remain on Ethereum. As 2026 approaches, the industry will be watching how Glamsterdam and related scaling initiatives interact with continued capital inflows, whether through BUIDL-like products or broader tokenized real-world assets, to shape the next cycle of growth in institutional crypto markets.



Glamsterdam fork: Expected in 2026, with a potential increase in block gas limit from 60 million to 200 million and a long-term path toward higher TPS.

Layer-2 development: Ongoing maturation of rollups and cross-L2 liquidity strategies to reduce fragmentation while preserving deep liquidity on the mainnet.

RWAs and stablecoins adoption by institutions: Monitoring the evolution of tokenized assets on Ethereum and the appetite of major asset managers for real-world assets.

Private and privacy-focused chains: Evaluation of Canton-like offerings and how they influence institutions' multi-chain strategies while maintaining liquidity depth. Institutional products: Deployment and performance of tokenized funds such as BUIDL and related vehicles, including on- and cross-chain liquidity metrics.



What to watch nextSources & verificationWhat Ethereum's liquidity leadership means for users and builders

Ethereum's enduring liquidity edge matters for users who rely on predictable execution and for builders who develop on-chain financial primitives. The combination of a deep stablecoin market, broad DeFi activity, and tokenized real-world assets provides a persistent foundation on which new applications can scale without chasing liquidity across multiple disconnected chains. For developers, it signals that building with robust liquidity incentives, tight slippage controls, and cross-chain interoperability will likely yield the strongest, most resilient user experiences. For investors, liquidity depth translates into relatively safer entry points for large exposures and more stable pricing dynamics during volatile episodes.

