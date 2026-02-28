Be Team Players Or We'll 'Fix' You: Rahul Gandhi's Warning In Punjab

Rahul Gandhi Warns Punjab Congress: 'Be a Team Player or Get Fixed'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday warned the party workers in Punjab to be "team players," or else the party high command will "fix" them.

Addressing a public rally in Barnala, Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said that no leader is bigger than the party. "I also want to send a message to Congress. Work is done through teamwork. One player cannot win the game. We have an entire team sitting here, and I want to send you a message. Be a team player, or we will put you in reserve. No matter how big you are. I am telling you, no matter how big you are, no one is bigger than the party. Be a team player. And if you don't, then Kharge ji and I will fix you. Our true strength is our workers. They are our true strength," the Congress MP said.

Internal Rifts Plague Punjab Congress

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came amid a rumoured factionalism within the Punjab Congress ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections. A rift among Congress leaders also opened up when, months after being suspended from Congress, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, on February 1, resigned from the party, reiterating corruption allegations against Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In an X post, Navjot Kaur Sidhu accused Raja Warring of colluding with the Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against Congress. She wrote, "Raja Warring, the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partening with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with an understanding with AAP. You had a suspension letter ready for me, but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy working with Majithia to harm Navjot? And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating Navjot."

Kisan Mahachaupal in Barnala

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Barnala, where he launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal framework. (ANI)

