BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Assam Seeks Blessings For Third Term

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita said on Saturday that the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is an opportunity to seek blessings from the people of Assam. He also said that we are always blessed by the mandate and continuous and constant support of the people of Assam. Speaking to ANI, Margherita said, "This is an opportunity to seek blessings from the people of Assam. We are always blessed by the mandate and continuous and constant support of the people of Assam. We are kickstarting the Jan Ashirwad Yatra to seek support and blessings of the people, given the state assembly elections. We are confident that the people of Assam will bless us for the third consecutive term."

'Development Reached Every Corner': Dilip Saikia

Meanwhile, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia also spoke about the Assam BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He said, "The state's journey towards development has begun. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, development has reached every corner of Assam. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the entire state has moved forward towards development."

CM Sarma Launches Yatra from Sonitpur

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls. The Chief Minister, while initiating the first phase of the march, sought the support of the public for the party's future endeavours. Talking to the media, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is commencing from today. I am seeking the blessings of the people of Assam."

Yatra to Showcase Govt Initiatives

Meanwhile, Assam BJP Saturday launched the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' across the state in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls. The first phase of the journey will run from February 28 to March 9. According to the State BJP, through this yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Central and State Governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens of Assam for the forthcoming assembly elections. (ANI)

