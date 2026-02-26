Vaiko Lauds Late Leader Nallakannu As 'Legend Of Communist Movement'

Vaiko Lauds Nallakannu as 'Legend of Communist Movement'

MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) chief Vaiko has lauded late Communist leader Comrade Nallakannu as a "legend" of the communist movement and an "example of pure honesty, simplicity and humility". Vaiko highlighted Nallakannu's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of Dalits and oppressed sections, urging all aspiring politicians to study his life and follow in his footsteps. Vaiko said, "Comrade Nallakannu has become a legend of the Communist movement. At the age of 18, he joined the CPI; he underwent imprisonment for more than 7 years. He sacrificed everything throughout his life. He lived for more than 100 years. He participated in all the struggles and agitations for the upliftment of Dalits and oppressed sections to establish social justice and secularism. He was so sympathetic to the Tamil's cause in the island of Sri Lanka. He was also affectionate to the LTTE movement. He is a model, an example of pure honesty, simplicity and humility. His approach to the Opposition parties was so cordial. So, he had become an example. Whoever enters politics should study the life of Nallakannu and follow in his footsteps."

Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away at 101

The mortal remains of veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu were taken from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to CPI Head Office in T Nagar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

CPI(M) workers and Communists in Tamil Nadu gathered near the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Nallakannu, who had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, at the age of 101. Nallakannu was one of the senior-most Communist leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Medical Report on His Passing

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications. Over 24 days of treatment, his condition fluctuated despite continuous advanced monitoring and intensive care by a multidisciplinary medical team. However, from the early hours of Wednesday, his response to medication gradually declined, and his condition turned critical. Despite being placed on advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He was declared dead at around 1:55 pm. (ANI)

