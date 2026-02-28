Karnataka: DK Suresh Backs Shivakumar, Says CM Post 'Depends On Destiny'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Former Congress MP D.K. Suresh said on Saturday that if it is destined, his brother, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, will become the Chief Minister, and if it is not in destiny, nothing can alter that outcome.

Responding to media queries at his Bengaluru residence, Suresh said,“If it is written in destiny, my brother will become CM. If it is not written in destiny, no one can make it happen.”

When asked whether he had laid down his weapons and given up the fight in this regard, he said,“To lay down weapons, one must have weapons in the first place. I do not have any weapons. When did I ever say I had weapons? When there are no weapons, the question of laying them down does not arise.”

When reminded that he had earlier described patience as his weapon, he said,“Even now, I am saying patience is important.”

Asked whether political issues can be resolved without weapons or strategies, he said,“This is politics. There is no need for weapons or arms here.”

Responding to questions about MLAs visiting Delhi to seek clarity from the party high command on a possible leadership change, he said,“I have no information about MLAs going to Delhi. You should ask the MLAs themselves.”

When asked about MLAs who attended a dinner meeting seeking clarity on leadership, he said,“I was not in town and have no information about it. I do not know what decisions they have taken or what statements they have made. This is their personal matter. The party will look into it.”

When asked whether such developments would affect the party in the 2028 Assembly elections, he said,“It may be difficult for those contesting elections. It will not be difficult for me. How can I comment on that?”

Asked whether the MLAs' demands were justified, he said,“Their views are their own. The party will consider their concerns. I will not comment on that.”

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar repeatedly stating that the party would take care of him, Suresh said,“We must have patience in everything.

Reacting to Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa's statement that a Dalit should become Chief Minister if CM Siddaramaiah is replaced, he said,“Everyone has aspirations. There is nothing wrong in that.” Minister Mahadevappa is considered a staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah.

When asked about his efforts to make his brother the Chief Minister and whether he had the support of MLAs, he said,“I do not know about that. Ask me about Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) matters, and I will respond.” Suresh is the President of BAMUL.

When asked about the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) elections scheduled for March 6, he said,“Officials will decide when the election should be held. The party will decide the candidate, and that person will contest.”

When asked whether he was an aspirant in the KMF elections, he said,“I am not an aspirant for anything.”

Questioned on whether he was trying to enter the Rajya Sabha, he said,“No, I do not know anything about that. I am not a political expert.”

Responding to reports that the Deputy Chief Minister had told leaders not to go to Delhi on his behalf, he said,“I have not met Shivakumar, so I do not know about it.”

Responding to questions about Rs 1.20 lakh crore being spent on guarantee schemes, he said,“Guarantees are promises we made to the people of the state. We must honour them. The party president, Chief Minister, and all leaders who contested elections promised these guarantees. We must fulfil them.”

When asked about Shivakumar's reported statement that the guarantees were a burden, he said,“Whether it is a burden or not, we should have thought before making the promise. We have already given our word, and we must honour it. No matter the difficulty, guarantees must be provided to the people for five years. That is our commitment.”

Responding to remarks that wealthy people should not avail themselves of guarantee schemes, he said,“If wealthy people are availing themselves of these schemes, it is wrong. These schemes are meant for the poor. We have implemented the promises we made, and there is no question of going back. Going back would mean breaking our word.”