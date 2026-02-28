403
Iran Hits Israel with Retaliatory Strike
(MENAFN) Iran's military has unleashed a sweeping wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel following a joint US-Israeli assault on the Islamic Republic, though the full scale of damage on both sides remains unconfirmed.
The confrontation was triggered Saturday morning when Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel had conducted a "preemptive strike" on Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel."
US President Donald Trump subsequently confirmed American military participation, pledging to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, "raze [Iranian] missile industry," and "annihilate their navy." Tehran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons, maintaining that its research program is strictly civilian in nature.
In direct response, the IDF reported multiple successive waves of missiles "launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," acknowledging that its air defense systems were actively working to intercept incoming projectiles while warning that protection "is not hermetic" — urging civilians to seek shelter upon hearing sirens. The IDF additionally cautioned citizens against sharing footage or revealing impact locations.
Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the assault was ongoing, declaring that "in response to the aggression of the hostile and criminal enemy… the first wave of extensive missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the occupied territories has begun."
Israeli authorities reported no casualties thus far, with media indicating a single Iranian missile struck an open area in the country's north. However, the conflict's shockwaves have already extended beyond Israeli borders — explosions were reported in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all of which host US military installations.
An unnamed Iranian official told media that "all American and Israeli assets and interests in the Middle East have become a legitimate target," warning that "there are no red lines after this aggression."
The dramatic escalation follows the collapse of US-Iran nuclear negotiations, after Trump declared he was "not happy" with the talks. Tehran has long cautioned that a broad regional conflict would carry severe and far-reaching consequences — warnings that now appear to be materializing in real time.
