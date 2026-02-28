403
WEF Chief Borge Brende Steps Down Over Epstein Link
(MENAFN) World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende stepped down Thursday following the emergence of reports linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein through a series of emails and text messages — though his resignation statement made no reference to Epstein by name.
The US Justice Department had disclosed that Brende attended three business dinners with Epstein and maintained direct communication with him via email and text. Brende, who has helmed the WEF since 2017, acknowledged the decision in a statement, saying:
"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My 8½ years here have been profoundly rewarding.
"I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions."
Forum Co-Chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink announced in a joint statement that Alois Zwinggi will assume the role of interim chief and president. The two co-chairs also confirmed that an independent investigation led by external legal counsel into Brende's ties with Epstein has been concluded.
