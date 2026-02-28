'Jai Hind Jai Sind's Motion Poster Featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada Out

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The production banner Sammy's Entertainment has unveiled the motion poster for their forthcoming patriotic travel-love drama“JAI HIND JAI SIND - A Love story", which has been made under the direction of Indrajit Lankesh.

The drama features some powerhouse performances by acclaimed artists such as Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasna Singh, and Amit Behl, along with others.

With the narrative surrounding romance, the movie has been set against the rich, cultural tapestry of the Sindh-a people whose contributions have helped shape the modern Indian identity.

What makes the story even more compelling is its personal connection to producer Sammy Nanwani. The script of the drama has been inspired by some real-life moments and experiences from his own journey.

"In a world currently fractured by conflict, where small nations struggle to coexist, India stands as a miracle," he shared.

Talking about his next, actor Amit Behl, who will be seen essaying a crucial role in the film, shared that“JAI HIND JAI SIND - A Love story" represents the journey of every Indian.

He said,“Jai Hind Jai Sindh - This is a journey of all of us. It is the journey of every Indian, and from Sindh to traveling across the whole of India, all the characters come together and undertake this journey wholeheartedly. I am just a small part of this journey, but I am proud to be a part of this film. I believe that with everyone's good wishes, this film will create history."

"Through this love story, if two people can find harmony, so can a nation of 1.4 billion. We are larger than Europe, the US, UK, and Russia population combined, yet we resolve our differences through the heart. That is the essence of Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story", he went on to add.

"Jai Hind, Jai Sindh" is expected to delve deep into the historical and emotional landscape of India's Partition. The drama will focus especially on the unique experiences of the Sindhi community.