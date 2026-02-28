403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Increase 4,000
(MENAFN) Fresh data from the US Labor Department, released Thursday, shows first-time unemployment claims climbed by 4,000 last week to 212,000 — undercutting market forecasts that had projected a steeper rise to 217,000, up from the previous week's upwardly revised 208,000.
The four-week moving average, a broader gauge of labor market trends, edged up 750 points to 220,250, compared to the prior week's upwardly revised 219,500.
Broader employment figures continue to signal resilience in the US economy. Employers added 130,000 jobs in January — significantly outpacing analyst forecasts and more than doubling December's revised gain of 48,000. The national unemployment rate also tightened, slipping to 4.3% from 4.4% the previous month.
The four-week moving average, a broader gauge of labor market trends, edged up 750 points to 220,250, compared to the prior week's upwardly revised 219,500.
Broader employment figures continue to signal resilience in the US economy. Employers added 130,000 jobs in January — significantly outpacing analyst forecasts and more than doubling December's revised gain of 48,000. The national unemployment rate also tightened, slipping to 4.3% from 4.4% the previous month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment