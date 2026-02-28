Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2 Blasts Rock Afghanistan's Jalalabad City One Day After Pakistani Air Strikes

2 Blasts Rock Afghanistan's Jalalabad City One Day After Pakistani Air Strikes


2026-02-28 04:17:38
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Two loud explosions rocked Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday morning, an AFP journalist said, a day after Pakistani air strikes hit other Afghan cities.

The AFP journalist heard a jet overhead before blasts from the direction of the airport in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, which sits on the road between Kabul and the Pakistani border.

