Iran's Supreme Leader Not In Tehran, Transferred To Secure Location, Official Says
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a secure location, an official told Reuters on Saturday.
Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, with multiple explosions reported in Tehran.
