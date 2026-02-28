Iran's Supreme Leader Not In Tehran, Transferred To Secure Location, Official Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a secure location, an official told Reuters on Saturday.

Recommended For You NCERT removes social science book after criticism over 'corruption in judiciary' chapter

Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, with multiple explosions reported in Tehran.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.



Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert US military to carry out multi-day operation against Iran; UAE flights impacted

ALSO READ