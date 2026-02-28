Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Supreme Leader Not In Tehran, Transferred To Secure Location, Official Says

2026-02-28 04:17:38
[Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as Israel and US attack Iran ]

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a secure location, an official told Reuters on Saturday.

Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, with multiple explosions reported in Tehran.

ALSO READ
  • Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
  • US military to carry out multi-day operation against Iran; UAE flights impacted

