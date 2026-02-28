403
Afghanistan Seeks Peaceful Resolution with Pakistan Amid Border Clashes
(MENAFN) Authorities in Afghanistan on Friday reiterated their desire to settle disputes with neighboring Pakistan through negotiations, as fresh violence flared along the shared frontier.
Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in Kandahar that Kabul continues to favor a diplomatic path forward. “We have repeatedly emphasized a peaceful solution and still want the problem to be resolved through dialogue,” he said during a press briefing in the southern city.
Mujahid also stated that Pakistani military aircraft were “still flying over Afghanistan,” hours after Islamabad carried out aerial strikes targeting Kabul, Kandahar, and other urban centers.
Providing casualty figures from the recent confrontations, the spokesman said 13 Afghan service members were killed and 22 others wounded in exchanges with Pakistani forces. He further asserted that Pakistan has “shown no willingness to resolve issues through dialogue.”
In addition, Mujahid claimed that 55 Pakistani troops had died in the fighting and that numerous others were injured, with 19 military posts allegedly destroyed. “We have 23 dead bodies of Pakistani soldiers, in addition to some captured, whose number we will announce later,” he claimed.
