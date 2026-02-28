Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan Seeks Peaceful Resolution with Pakistan Amid Border Clashes

Afghanistan Seeks Peaceful Resolution with Pakistan Amid Border Clashes


2026-02-28 02:55:10
(MENAFN) Authorities in Afghanistan on Friday reiterated their desire to settle disputes with neighboring Pakistan through negotiations, as fresh violence flared along the shared frontier.

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in Kandahar that Kabul continues to favor a diplomatic path forward. “We have repeatedly emphasized a peaceful solution and still want the problem to be resolved through dialogue,” he said during a press briefing in the southern city.

Mujahid also stated that Pakistani military aircraft were “still flying over Afghanistan,” hours after Islamabad carried out aerial strikes targeting Kabul, Kandahar, and other urban centers.

Providing casualty figures from the recent confrontations, the spokesman said 13 Afghan service members were killed and 22 others wounded in exchanges with Pakistani forces. He further asserted that Pakistan has “shown no willingness to resolve issues through dialogue.”

In addition, Mujahid claimed that 55 Pakistani troops had died in the fighting and that numerous others were injured, with 19 military posts allegedly destroyed. “We have 23 dead bodies of Pakistani soldiers, in addition to some captured, whose number we will announce later,” he claimed.

MENAFN28022026000045017640ID1110801678



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search