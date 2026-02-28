National Science Day: PM Modi Highlights CV Raman, Scientific Curiosity

PM Modi Commemorates National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the importance of scientific curiosity in driving India's progress while marking the anniversary of the discovery of the Raman Effect. The day serves as a tribute to the legacy of CV Raman, whose work established India's presence in the global scientific community. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Today, on National Science Day, we celebrate the spirit of research, innovation and scientific curiosity that drives our nation forward. This day commemorates the groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir CV Raman. This discovery placed Indian research firmly on the global map. We reaffirm our resolve to empower our youth, strengthen research ecosystems and harness science and technology for national development and global good."

Remembering Sir CV Raman's Nobel-Winning Discovery

National Science Day is observed throughout the country on February 28 in honour of physicist CV Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1930. The effect that brought India its first Nobel Prize in Physics and second Nobel Prize as a whole was based on the phenomenon of the scattering of light.

The Raman effect is the change in the wavelength of light as it is deflected by a molecule while passing through a chemical compound. It is the Raman effect of light that causes the sky's appearance to be blue.

History and Celebration of the Day

National Science Day is celebrated as one of the prominent science festivals in India every year, during which students of various schools and colleges demonstrate a motley of science projects and national and state science institutions exhibit their latest research.

To commemorate and honour this event always, the 28th of February was designated by the then Government of India as a National Science Day in India by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) in the year 1986. Every year, NCSTC announces a new theme to celebrate. (ANI)

