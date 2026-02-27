Sindh Moves To Upgrade Mohenjo Daro Museum To Global Standards

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A formal decision has been made to upgrade the Mohenjo Daro Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to international standards.

For this purpose, the Sindh government has requested the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide the services of Dr. Abdul Samad, Director General of Archaeology and Museums, for a short term, so that he can offer technical consultation and recommendations.

The Sindh Government's Department of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives has officially sent a letter regarding this matter.

The letter states that the Chief Minister of Sindh and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga recently visited Mohenjo Daro, where instructions were given regarding the improvement and modernization of the museum.

The goal is to shape the museum according to international standards so that it matches the prestige of this world heritage site.

In line with these instructions, the engagement of a highly educated and experienced museum expert was considered, with Dr. Abdul Samad being recommended.

He has extensive experience in museum planning, development, and management, and is widely recognized across the country for his professional expertise.

The Sindh Government assured that all expenses related to Dr. Abdul Samad's stay, travel, and other arrangements will be borne by the Sindh Department of Culture.

The letter was sent by Khair Muhammad Kalwar, Secretary of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Sindh, to the Secretary of Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, requesting a prompt response on this important matter.

It is worth noting that Mohenjo Daro has already been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the museum's upgrade is being seen as a significant step given its historical and tourism importance.