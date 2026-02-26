Elke Schwarz

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Professor of Political Theory, Queen Mary University of London
I am Professor of Political Theory at Queen Mary University London, UK and my research focuses on the intersection of ethics of war and ethics of technology with an emphasis on unmanned and autonomous / intelligent military technologies and their impact on the politics of contemporary warfare. I am the author of 'Death Machines: The Ethics of Violent Technologies' (Manchester University Press) and have written extensively on military AI, autonomous weapons and the ethical implications of such military machines. I am a 2024 Leverhulme Research Fellow, with a project on the poliitcs of Apocalyptic AI and a 2026 British Academy / DGAP Global Innovation Fellow.

