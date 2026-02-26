Trump's White House Ballroom Can Move Ahead For Now, Judge Rules

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A US judge Thursday declined to block President Donald Trump ‌from proceeding with construction of a $400mn White House ballroom to replace the demolished East Wing, finding ​that a challenge from preservationists did not ‌meet the high bar for a preliminary injunction that would halt the project for now. US ‌District Judge Richard Leon's ⁠ruling came in a lawsuit ‌by the National Trust for Historic Preservation aiming ‌to stop construction until the White House complies with federal law and rules including congressional authorisation. The National Trust had sought ⁠a preliminary injunction to freeze the work on the ballroom, planned to be 90,000sq ft (8,360sq m), while the private nonprofit group's lawsuit proceeds.

The Trump administration has argued that the project is consistent with established presidential renovation practices and serves the public interest.

Leon, in his ruling, said he could not issue an injunction based on the specific arguments the National Trust made, but he said the group could amend its complaint to reassert its claims that Trump is acting beyond his authority.

"Unfortunately, because both sides initially focused on the President's constitutional authority to ​destruct and construct the East Wing of the White House, Plaintiff didn't bring the necessary cause of action to test the statutory authority the President claims is the basis to do this construction project without the blessing of Congress and with private funds," ‌Leon wrote in his ruling.

Trump in a post ⁠on his Truth Social ​platform called the decision "Great news for America, and our wonderful White House!" He said the ballroom "will ​stand long into the future as a symbol to the Greatness of America!"

The National Trust did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Trust sued Trump and several federal agencies in December, arguing that the project moved ahead unlawfully without required approvals, environmental review or authorisation by Congress.

Trump's demolition of the East Wing building, a part of the White House complex originally built in 1902 during Theodore Roosevelt's presidency and greatly expanded in 1942 during Franklin Roosevelt's presidency, was carried out in October. Construction equipment tore down the structure, which had housed the first lady's offices, a theatre and a visitors' entrance that welcomed foreign dignitaries.

The ballroom project is one of several major changes Trump has made to the White House since returning to office ‌in January 2025. Trump has added gold accents ‌throughout the Oval Office and converted the Rose ⁠Garden lawn into a paved patio resembling one at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The National Trust argued that federal ⁠law bars construction on federal parkland in Washington ⁠without the express authority of Congress. It also argued the National Park Service violated federal law by issuing an environmental assessment instead of a full impact statement, and by releasing it after demolition had begun. "No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever - not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else," the lawsuit said.

The administration has defended the legality of the project, arguing it follows in a long line of presidential ​renovations. It said in a court filing that the ballroom is needed for state functions, its design is still evolving and above-ground construction is not planned until April, making an injunction unnecessary. Last week, the US Commission of Fine Arts approved Trump's ballroom proposal. The panel, whose commissioners were appointed by Trump in January, advanced the project on a unanimous 6-0 vote.

Trump's swift demolition of the East Wing drew scorn from preservationists and other critics, who saw the project as an extension of the Republican president's claims of expansive presidential powers. Trump has defended the project, asserting in a post on his Truth Social platform that his use of private donations for the project means "ZERO taxpayer funding." Trump called the planned ‌ballroom a "desperately needed space."

No firm ​completion date has been given but the White House said it will be "long before the end" of Trump's term.

