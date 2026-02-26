Qatar Museums Unveils Ramadan Program Of Culture, Community Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums has announced a wide-ranging program of cultural and community events to mark the holy month of Ramadan, featuring heritage workshops, photography walks, family activities and wellness initiatives across multiple venues in Doha.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said the line-up blends tradition, creativity and wellbeing, with activities aimed at engaging all age groups throughout the month.

The Tasweer Photo Festival will host a series of Ramadan photowalks, including the "Colours of Garangao" event at Bayt Al Wakrah on March 3. Photographers will capture children in traditional dress, festive decorations and the vibrant atmosphere of Garangao celebrations.

A second photowalk, led by photographer Hamad Al Mohannadi, will take place on March 13 along Lusail Boulevard, documenting a Ramadan car parade and the firing of the sunset cannon marking the breaking of the fast.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will stage "Ramadan Wellness" on March 2 and 4, offering visitors nutrition advice, light movement activities and live cooking demonstrations designed to encourage healthy habits during the fasting month.

Family-focused programming will also feature at Dadu Children's Museum of Qatar, which is presenting a weekend Ramadan series built around three themes: Health and Wellness, Community, and Environment.

The sessions invite children and parents to explore the values of Ramadan through interactive play and hands-on activities.

At Qatar Preparatory School, the "Countryside" exhibition will host "A Night at Countryside" on March 6, including community harvesting, traditional craft workshops such as mangrove ink-making and Tatreez embroidery, as well as a film screening in collaboration with the Doha Film Institute.

Meanwhile, Fire Station: Artist in Residence will hold "Ramadan Night at Fire Station" on March 5, featuring a creative marketplace, live music and workshops for adults and children.

Qatar Museums' Archaeology and Heritage department will also organize an open day on March 14 at the excavation sites of Ain Mohammed and Mesaika, offering the public an opportunity to meet archaeologists and learn more about ongoing fieldwork.

The Museum of Islamic Art will contribute to the program with a calligraphy workshop on March 30 inspired by works from its galleries, alongside environmental discussions and storytelling sessions. On March 29, its MIA Majlis Film Club will screen The Nomads of Badakhshan, a 25-minute documentary exploring the lives and traditions of nomadic communities.

Qatar Museums said the Ramadan program reflects its broader cultural mission, as the country marks 50 years since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar, highlighting both heritage and future aspirations through its "Evolution Nation" campaign.