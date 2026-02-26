Geneva Talks: Ukrainian Delegation Meets With Witkoff, Kushner

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a post on Telegram, Umerov wrote that the agenda includes mechanisms for economic support for Ukraine, preparations for the next round of trilateral peace talks, and issues related to prisoner exchanges, Ukrinform reports.

"Today in Geneva we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun – with [U.S. presidential envoys] Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Umerov said.

He added that the Ukrainian negotiating team also includes Davyd Arakhamia, Oleksii Sobolev, and Daryna Marchak.

According to him, together with the government's economic team, the delegation will thoroughly work through the prosperity package: mechanisms for economic support and recovery of Ukraine, instruments for attracting investment, and frameworks for long-term cooperation.

Economic group accompanying Umerov to Geneva talks – Zelensky

Umerov also plans, together with MP Arakhamia, to discuss preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations involving the Russian side. "It is necessary to synchronize positions ahead of this stage," he said.

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation plans to continue work on the issue of prisoner exchanges.

"An important issue is the humanitarian track and the issue of possible exchanges. We expect concrete results regarding the return of our citizens," Umerov said, adding that he will report on the outcomes after the meeting concludes.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that talks with the U.S. delegation in Geneva would address not only ending the war but also economic cooperation with the United States.