Transport Ministry Plans Fleet Expansion To Meet Rising Public Transit Demand

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra)-- Minister of Transport Nidal Al-Qatamin on Thursday chaired a meeting with Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) Riyadh Al-Kharabsheh, Director General of Amman Vision Transport Company Mohammad Al-Laimon, and Director General of Munich Cards and Payment Hani Saad to enhance bus services and ensure an effective response to the growing demand for public transportation.Al-Qatamin stressed that developing the public transport system is a strategic necessity driven by population growth and increasing mobility needs. He underscored the importance of maintaining regular service, improving reliability, and boosting operational efficiency to position public transport as a primary and sustainable option for citizens in the capital and across the governorates.The meeting also addressed measures to improve the efficiency of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operations during peak hours. Discussions focused on redistributing the fleet and increasing the number of buses to meet high-demand periods, aiming to ensure smoother traffic flow, enhance the passenger experience, and optimize the use of available resources.In parallel, participants emphasized the need to further develop the digital infrastructure of the transport system by providing comprehensive, real-time data on bus movements and ridership.Plans include the gradual expansion of smart transport systems to cover all buses operating in Amman, including live tracking, real-time monitoring, electronic payment solutions, and onboard passenger information services. These steps are expected to strengthen transparency and operational discipline, while improving the ability to detect and address violations promptly.The meeting forms part of the Ministry of Transport's broader efforts to modernize the public transport sector and transform it into an integrated, data-driven system built on advanced technologies, enhancing both operational efficiency and financial sustainability while reinforcing its role as a key mode of transport for citizens nationwide.