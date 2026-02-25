Senegal's Petrosen Heads To Caribbean Energy Week To Collaborate With Suriname

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PARAMARIBO, Suriname, February 25, 2026/APO Group/ --

A delegation from Senegal's Petrosen E&P is confirmed to attend Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026 in Paramaribo, presenting a key opportunity to deepen technical collaboration with Suriname's Staatsolie and other regional stakeholders. The visit underscores a growing recognition that, despite being separated by the Atlantic, Senegal and Suriname face remarkably similar geological and upstream challenges – from seismic interpretation to field development strategy.

The Petrosen E&P delegation will include Ababacar Mbengue, Director of Promotion & Exploration; Frederic Arsène Boissy, Head of Promotion Department; and Mohamed Sonko, Databank Manager, reflecting a strong technical and strategic focus. Their participation signals Petrosen's intention to engage not only at a policy level, but through detailed technical dialogue spanning exploration data management, promotion strategy and subsurface evaluation.

Senegal has emerged as a model for offshore development in West Africa. Discoveries such as SNE‐1 and FAN‐1, identified through detailed seismic interpretation, paved the way for developments including the Sangomar oil field, producing around 100,000 bpd, and the Yakaar‐Teranga gas project. Senegal has also been central to the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project, a deepwater cross-border gas development co‐owned by Petrosen and partners, which launched gas exports last year. These projects required not only technical excellence but also careful planning and execution in moving from exploration success to sanctioned field development – lessons that Suriname, with its fast-expanding offshore program, is keen to absorb.

Suriname's state energy company, Staatsolie, is stepping into the upstream spotlight within the Caribbean basin. Recent seismic activity – including multi-client 3D surveys offshore Saramacca and Coronie – demonstrates the country's commitment to rigorous geological evaluation as part of its Open‐Door Offering program, designed to attract international investment. Deepwater agreements, such as the production sharing contract with Petronas in Block 66 and the commercial declaration of the Sloanea gas discovery in Block 52, further highlight the basin's potential and the need for advanced subsurface expertise to manage reservoir uncertainty and appraisal risk.

Both nations share striking geological parallels. Senegal's MSGBC Basin and Suriname's Guyana-Suriname Basin are rich in hydrocarbons but technically demanding, requiring precision in seismic interpretation and basin modelling and analysis. These shared challenges make knowledge exchange particularly valuable, helping both countries accelerate upstream maturity while minimizing exploration and development risks.

CEW 2026, taking place from 30 March to 1 April, provides the ideal platform for this collaboration. The conference brings together policymakers, investors, NOCs and technical experts to showcase the region's energy potential while fostering partnerships and capacity-building initiatives. The Senegalese delegation's participation will highlight practical lessons from the country's offshore successes, offering Surinamese stakeholders actionable insights for their own projects.

