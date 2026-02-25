403
Bingx Tradfi Fully Integrated Into The Bingx Ecosystem, Forming A Key Pillar For 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) PANAMA CITY ( ARAB NEWSWIRE ) – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, announced the full integration of BingX TradFi into the broader BingX ecosystem, marking a significant step in the convergence of traditional finance and crypto markets.
This development reflects a broader industry trend projected for 2026: traditional finance is increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies, while the crypto sector continues to integrate with traditional finance. BingX is positioned at the center of this structural shift:
TradFi Perpetual Futures: Continuous and flexible exposure to commodities, forex, stocks, and indices through crypto-native infrastructure, offering competitive fee structures and up to 500x leverage.
TradFi in Copy Trading: As the original pioneer of copy trading on Web3, BingX now extends its industry-leading copy trading capabilities to TradFi markets. Users can follow experienced traders and replicate strategies across commodities, forex, stocks, and indices.
TradFi & BingX AI Integration: BingX TradFi is fully integrated with BingX AI Bingo, enabling AI-powered trade discovery, execution, and market analysis. Designed for speed and scale, BingX AI Bingo helps traders interpret market movements more effectively and execute with greater confidence.
Spot Markets Access: On the spot market, BingX supports assets such as Ondo and xStocks, enabling users to purchase RWA tokens backed by underlying traditional financial instruments. This integration further strengthens the bridge between blockchain infrastructure and real-world financial products.
TradFi & BingX VIP: TradFi futures trading is now incorporated into the BingX VIP program, allowing a broader range of users to access VIP privileges, enhanced benefits, and optimized trading conditions across both crypto and traditional asset classes.
