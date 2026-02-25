403
Mawarid Finance Partners With Rentify To Unlock Flexible Renting In UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This strategic alliance introduces a first-of-its-kind digital solution to eliminate upfront annual rent barriers
Dubai, UAE, February, 2026: Mawarid Finance, a UAE Central Bank-licensed Sharia-compliant financial institution and Rentify, a leading fintech and proptech innovator have announced a strategic partnership to introduce a first-of-its-kind rental payments solution designed to remove one of the biggest barriers in the UAE property market – upfront annual rent. For decades, tenants across the UAE have faced the financial strain of paying a full year's rent in advance often delaying or limiting their ability to move into homes they truly want. Through this partnership, Mawarid Finance and Rentify are transforming that experience. By combining Mawarid Finance's trusted financial strength and Rentify's purpose-built digital renting platform, the partnership enables eligible tenants to convert their annual rent into manageable monthly payments, while ensuring landlords receive the full annual amount upfront. This collaboration represents more than just payment flexibility. It addresses structural friction in the rental market by:
-
Removing the financial pressure of lump-sum rent payments
Increasing transparency through digital records and payment visibility
Strengthening financial confidence for both tenants and landlords
Ensuring landlords receive guaranteed annual rent upfront
