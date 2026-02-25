Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Overnight Stays Rise In Switzerland As Local And US Demand Grows

2026-02-25 02:08:20
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Hotels in Switzerland saw a modest rise in overnight stays last year, largely driven by travellers from Switzerland and the United States, according to Switzerland Tourism. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss hotel stays edge up, driven by domestic and US visitors This content was published on February 25, 2026 - 13:48 1 minute Keystone-SDA
A total of 43.9 million overnight stays were recorded in 2025, a 2.6% increase on the year before, Switzerland Tourism said at a press conference in Zurich on Wednesday. Almost half of all stays (48%) came from the domestic market, marking a 1.4% rise.

Swissinfo

