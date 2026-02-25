Overnight Stays Rise In Switzerland As Local And US Demand Grows
A total of 43.9 million overnight stays were recorded in 2025, a 2.6% increase on the year before, Switzerland Tourism said at a press conference in Zurich on Wednesday. Almost half of all stays (48%) came from the domestic market, marking a 1.4% rise.
