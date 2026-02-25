Addleshaw Goddard Strengthens Middle East Practice With Senior Partner Appointment



Based in UAE, Naji Hawayek brings over 20 years of regional experience advising on high-value cross-border M&A and complex corporate transactions He will also serve on Addleshaw Goddard's Middle East Board, supporting the development and implementation of the firm's regional growth strategy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February, 2026: Addleshaw Goddard today announced the appointment of Naji Hawayek as UAE-based Partner in its Corporate team, further strengthening the firm's transactional capabilities across the Middle East and North Africa. The appointment represents a significant investment in the region and reflects the firm's continued commitment to scaling its Middle East platform with senior, market-leading talent.

Naji joins from Clyde & Co and brings more than 20 years of experience advising on complex corporate matters across the region. Bilingual in Arabic and English, he has advised on some of the largest cross-border transactions in MENA, with deep expertise spanning mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity and venture capital, investment funds, corporate restructuring, licensing and regulatory matters, as well as Shari'ah and foreign direct investment. He also has particular expertise in family-led firms with complex structures. His sector experience includes education, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, technology, telecommunications, tobacco, energy, consulting and financial services.

With a unique Middle Eastern background and deep-rooted regional network, Naji brings access to a broad client base and longstanding relationships across key markets. In addition to his transactional expertise, he has built and managed high-performing teams and held several management roles, contributing significantly to strategic growth initiatives within his previous firm.

Naji is consistently ranked in leading legal directories, including Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners for Corporate M&A, and was named to the Legal 500 Powerhouse M&A List in 2024, an accolade awarded to a select group of leading practitioners in the field.

Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, said:“Naji's appointment is a significant addition to our Corporate practice and reflects our continued investment in the Middle East. His depth of regional experience and track record on complex, cross-border transactions will further strengthen our ability to support clients on their most strategic matters. We are excited to welcome a partner of Naji's calibre to the firm. His market reputation, leadership experience, and strong regional relationships will play an important role in our next phase of growth, as we continue to build a client-focused practice centred on quality, collaboration, and long-term value.”

In addition to joining the Corporate practice, Naji will also serve on Addleshaw Goddard's Middle East Board, where he will support the development and implementation of the firm's regional growth strategy, drawing on his experience in management, business development, and strategic expansion.

Commenting on his appointment, Naji Hawayek, Corporate Partner at Addleshaw Goddard said:“I'm delighted to join Addleshaw Goddard at such an exciting time for the firm. The Middle East continues to present compelling opportunities for growth and investment, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the region to deliver practical, high-impact advice to our clients. Beyond my Corporate focus, I see a significant opportunity to leverage relationships across the firm's full-service offering, ensuring clients benefit from integrated, seamless support across practice areas. My ambition is to contribute to the continued strategic growth of the Middle East business alongside Robin and the wider partnership.”

Naji's arrival underscores Addleshaw Goddard's ongoing commitment to expanding its regional footprint and providing market-leading corporate expertise across the GCC and beyond.

About Addleshaw Goddard:

Addleshaw Goddard is a global law firm with 2,800+ partners and employees across our 21 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK – London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; nine in Europe – four in Germany and one in Ireland, France, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain; a further five in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia – Singapore. We have over 450 Partners and nearly 2,000 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide. In the Middle East we have 27 Partners and close to 100 other fee earners.