Freestyle Web Design Ltd Commemorates Its 2026 Threebestrated® Award For Helping Businesses Stand Out In The Crowd
For any business, receiving an award is not just a recognition but also a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and quality services. Freestyle Web Design is proud to have received the 2026 ThreeBestRated® Award, marking another milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to support businesses with professional web design.
“ThreeBestRated has been a helpful trust signal for people who are comparing agencies, because it is a truly independent listing”, said Jack Manley, the founder of the company.“It also helps with local visibility because it is another strong citation of the business online.”
Freestyle Web Design: Redefining Digital Experience for Businesses
Founded in 2011, Freestyle Web Design has worked with businesses across Hampshire. Over the years, they successfully launched more than 500 bespoke websites that have boosted conversions for their clients.“Freestyle was started because we wanted to do web design properly, not just make things look nice, but build websites that actually help businesses grow”, said Jack.
Freestyle Web Design has laid its foundation on a vision: to become a go-to partner for businesses that need websites built to last for years, not something they outgrow in 12 months. The team's commitment to this vision is evident in their approach and becomes a key driver of their success.
No One-Size-Fits-All Solutions
Unlike other designers who rely on off-the-shelf templates, Freestyle Web Design genuinely creates bespoke websites that convert and stand the test of time from scratch. Taking ample time, they understand their clients' businesses, goals, audience, and requirements and tailor their designs accordingly.
Each audience behaves differently and each website, therefore, needs a unique solution. The Freestyle Web Design team has mastered this approach. They have worked with clients across diverse industries, including hospitality, healthcare, marine, veterinary, finance, manufacturing, real estate and many more. This cross-industry experience has equipped them with a strong understanding of how different audiences engage, enabling them to design websites that resonate with them.
“Constantly working with such a wide variety of industries stops us from using a one-size-fits-all approach, as each audience has different needs and habits,” said Jack.
The team looks at this variety as a positive thing, as it often inspires clients to take ideas from other industries they wouldn't normally consider, leading to more creative and effective websites.
Websites Designed with Purpose
Nothing is added arbitrarily by the Freestyle team. Every template, element, font, and image is chosen with care to reflect the brand's purpose and identity.
While the team stays up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies, they adopt them thoughtfully-only when they support the brand, improve UX, and don't hurt performance or accessibility. At Freestyle Web Design, trends are never applied for the sake of novelty; they are used only when they add real value.
Preparing Businesses to Beat GEO
Beyond design, the team is also preparing clients for the future of search. AI-driven technologies, including Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), have been influencing many industries. However, the Freestyle team continues to move forward confidently, as they have already built their approach around clear messaging, strong SEO foundations, and consistent brand presence everywhere.
“As GEO is moving away from 'who ranks #1' and toward 'who AI trusts enough to reference', we're pushing our clients to focus on clarity and credibility-supporting them with an optimised website that has a clean site structure, internal linking, FAQs and guides,” said Jack.
He added,“The good news is we've always built on strong fundamentals, so our clients were already in a great position when AI search started taking off.”
Instead of changing their direction, they have further strengthened their strategies and focused even more on their core strengths.“AI is basically rewarding sites that are easy to understand with clean structure, helpful content, internal linking, schema, and fast performance, which are the core principles we've always followed.”
Costly Website Mistakes Holding Southampton Businesses Back
Having worked with several businesses across Southampton, Jack pointed out the mistakes that businesses make while rebuilding their website. According to him, the business owners often rebuild their websites as just a design refresh. But the website rebuild should be based on how the business actually works, its potential customers, and the actions that drive revenue.
Similarly, while hiring an agency, businesses mistakenly go to an agency that builds whatever the business asks for without doing proper research. The Freestyle team calls this a“Yes Agency.” This approach can seem fruitful at the beginning, but in the long term, it can lead to a website that looks good but fails to perform and convert.
Jack explained,“You want an agency that guides the strategy, structure, content, and SEO, so the new site generates more business, not just looks nicer.”
Additionally, Jack advises that websites should be designed around how people actually search today. With the rise of AI-assisted search tools, sites need to be reliable sources that these platforms can confidently reference. Businesses should double down on trust by showcasing real reviews, real proof, clear information and obvious next steps, whether it is booking an appointment, making a call, or submitting an enquiry.
Looking Ahead
As Freestyle Web Design steps into the new year, they are excited about rolling out Generative Engine Optimisation as one of their services for their clients.“Search is moving fast, people are getting answers straight from Google overviews and AI tools, and we want our clients to be the businesses those platforms choose to reference.” In order to get in touch, book a call with the team at Freestyle Web Design Ltd.
