Ranji Trophy Final: J&K Reach 478/6 Against Karnataka At Tea On Day 2

Hubli, Feb 25 (IANS) Captain Paras Dogra stood tall with a fighting half-century as Jammu and Kashmir reached 473/6 at Tea despite a comeback by eight-time champions Karnataka at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

