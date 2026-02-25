Steel Veteran Jatinder Mehra Passes Away, Industry Mourns

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Steel industry veteran Jatinder Mehra on Wednesday passed away -- marking the end of an era for India's metals and mining sector.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Mehra was widely respected for his technical knowledge, sharp strategic thinking and the ability to turn ambitious ideas into successful large-scale projects.

Mehra served as Vice Chairman of the Metals and Mining Division at Essar Group, where he played a crucial role in guiding the group's steel and metals businesses.

In a condolence message, the Essar family expressed deep sorrow over his passing, remembering him as a visionary leader whose clarity, commitment and leadership helped define some of the group's most important milestones.

“The Essar family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jatinder Mehra, a respected veteran of India's steel industry and a leader whose vision charted some of our most significant milestones at Essar Group,” the firm stated.

They noted that his contributions remain deeply embedded in Essar's journey and that his legacy will continue to guide the organisation in the years ahead.

At Essar, he was instrumental in shaping long-term strategy and expanding steelmaking capacity, including major developments at Hazira.

He also led the development of large integrated projects such as the Paradip steel facility in Odisha, strengthening Essar's presence in the global steel market.

Before joining Essar, Mehra held several senior positions in India's public sector steel industry.

He served as Executive Director at Steel Authority of India Limited and later as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

During his tenure at RINL, he led the commissioning of the Vizag Steel Plant, a milestone project for the country's steel sector.

In recognition of his lifelong contribution to the industry, the Indian Steel Association honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

Colleagues and peers often described him as a mentor and thought leader who helped shape generations of professionals through guidance, discipline and inspiration.

Jatinder Mehra is survived by his family and a wide community of professionals who had the privilege of working with him.

His passing is being mourned across the steel industry as India bids farewell to one of its most respected and influential leaders.