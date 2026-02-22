PM Targets Own People, Fears Trump: Congress MP Imran Masood Hits Back

Masood hits back at PM Modi, praises Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the 'topless' Indian Youth Congress protest during the AI Summit, saying the Prime Minister targets only his own people and lacks the courage to criticise US President Donald Trump. "PM can attack only his own people. He doesn't have the courage to attack Trump," Masood told ANI.

The Congress leader further asserted that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is the only leader capable of strongly taking on the BJP. "I don't see anyone except Rahul Gandhi who can face these people strongly. They (INDIA alliance partners) go weak. Only Rahul Gandhi can face them," he said.

PM Modi slams 'naked politics' over AI Summit protest

Earlier in Meerut on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a very pointed attack on Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the recent India Al Impact Summit and accused the party of turning a global platform into an arena for "dirty and naked politics" Addressing a public gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi referred to the protest staged by Congress leaders on Saturday, during the Al Summit held in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

"There are some political parties within the country who cannot digest India's success. You just witnessed the world's largest Al conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India. I want to ask the people of Meerut: Were you proud of this Al conference?... The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?, " the Prime Minister said.

Background of the protest

On February 20, cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised" over the India-US trade deal framework. (ANI)

