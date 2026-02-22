'His Name Not Found Anywhere In Bribery Case...', Says CM Fadnavis Gives 'Clean Chit' To Maha Minister Zirwal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the State Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal's name has not appeared anywhere in the records about the ongoing probe into the bribery involving his Private Secretary Ramdas Gade and clerk Deringe.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said: "The clerk demanded money. When he was caught, action was taken against his superior officers; that is why the Private Secretary was transferred. However, in this entire case, Minister Narhari Zirwal's name has not surfaced in any evidence or any conversation. Had his name appeared anywhere, we (Maharashtra government) would have certainly asked for Zirwal's resignation as well."

Chief Minister Fadnavis was speaking at the press conference held after the customary tea and Cabinet meeting held ahead of the Budget session of the State Legislature starting from Monday.

A serious bribery case has emerged in the office of the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department in the Mantralaya.

Narhari Zirwal is the concerned Cabinet Minister of this department.

Allegations in this case have been levelled against Zirwal's personal assistant, Ramdas Gade, and a clerk named Deringe.

Following the exposure of this matter, the state government has found itself in a difficult position.

There are growing demands for Minister Zirwal's resignation.

CM Fadnavis has now reacted to this demand, effectively giving Minister Zirwal a "clean chit".

Asked whether Minister Zirwal would be investigated -- given that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) takes action in the Mantralaya, clerks are caught, and Secretaries are transferred to other departments -- CM Fadnavis replied, "The ACB only acts when complete evidence is prepared. They lay a trap only after the groundwork is solid. Conversations are recorded, and every detail of what transpired during the corrupt act is documented. Action is taken against those whose names appear in these records and against whom there is direct evidence."

The Chief Minister also addressed the impact on the state government's image.

"Whether corruption happens in the Mantralaya or a Tehsil office, it inevitably damages the government's image. It is never a matter of pride for the state government when any official engages in bribery."

He noted that the state government has adopted zero tolerance for corruption.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that actions against corruption are ongoing.

"We have issued clear instructions to take strict action if money is being extorted from the general public," he added.

Earlier, opposition parties accused the state government of shielding Minister Zirwal while expressing rise in corruption in the current administration.