1St Pillar Erected On Assam-Arunachal Border, Major Step Towards Dispute Resolution

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Feb 23 (IANS) In a significant step towards resolving the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute, the first border pillar along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border was erected at Seijosa, officials said.

The installation of the border pillar was closely monitored by officials from both states on Sunday to ensure accuracy and mutual agreement on the ground.

Among those present during the erection of the pillar were the Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kessang district, Beni Lego; and Deputy Commisioner of Assam's Biswanath district, Munindra Nath Ngatey; senior police officials, community leaders, and village heads.

The border pillar has been installed in accordance with the Namsai Declaration, signed in July 2022, which laid the foundation for resolving the decades-old boundary dispute along the 804-km inter-state border between the two Northeastern states.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the installation of the first border pillar as a significant step that reflects the spirit of the Namsai Declaration.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote: "A historic milestone has been achieved in the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam boundary resolution process with the successful installation of the first official border pillar at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district."

He said that the development marks a transition from decades of uncertainty towards peaceful coexistence, clarity and stability for communities living along the border areas.

"The initiative was closely coordinated by a joint team of senior officials from both states, ensuring mutual agreement and accuracy on the ground. The achievement is a result of sustained dialogue and proactive leadership, particularly by Minister Biyuram Waghe, Chairman of the Regional Committee for Pakke Kessang, along with the dedicated efforts of district administrations and local representatives," CM Khandu added.

He said that the Seijosa border pillar sets a blueprint for the remaining demarcation process, strengthens cooperation between the two Northeastern states and paves the way for lasting harmony, development and confidence among people residing in the border regions.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu had signed an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in April 2023 to resolve the inter-state border dispute.

Union Home Minister Shah had earlier said that since 2018, the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has signed several accords, including agreements for the settlement of Reang refugees in Tripura and initiatives to end violence in the Northeast region.

Assam also has inter-state border disputes with Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, and separate discussions are currently underway with the respective states to address those issues.