Jordan's ICT Sector Records Growth In 2025 Driven By Economic Modernisation Vision: Int@J

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 22 (Petra) -- The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) says Jordan's ICT sector achieved significant growth in 2025, driven by the country's Economic Modernisation Vision.In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, int@j Chair Fadi Qutaishat said the sector is experiencing strong expansion, fueled by rising demand for digital services, increased investment readiness, improved digital infrastructure and the creation of high-value jobs.Quteishat said the focus shifted from individual company growth to building an integrated technology ecosystem that combines skilled talent, investment, research and development and supportive regulation.The government aims to increase the ICT sector's contribution to the national economy by attracting hundreds of tech firms and generating tens of thousands of quality jobs in the coming years.As part of the strategy, int@j launched a new visual identity to unify the sector's voice and strengthen coordination among stakeholders.The association is prioritising support for startups through the "Jordan Startups" platform, a digital gateway featuring more than 500 startups in sectors such as fintech, edtech, logistics and artificial intelligence, connecting entrepreneurs with investors and service providers.To address skills gaps, int@j introduced the "Tech Forward" programme, aligning university graduation projects with market needs.The association works closely with national entrepreneurship bodies, supports incubators and accelerators and collaborates with university innovation centres to turn academic projects into viable businesses.A new skills gap study is underway to better align education and training with labour market demands.The association launched a "Digital Economy and Innovation Policy Brief" series covering smart cities and brain drain, offering recommendations to strengthen the regulatory environment and competitiveness.It is advancing women's participation in the sector through the second phase of its Social Diversity Management project, supporting IT companies in enhancing diversity policies.Regionally, int@j identified Saudi Arabia as the top export destination for Jordanian tech companies, followed by Syria and Iraq.Looking ahead, the association plans to strengthen international expansion by establishing structured presences in key regional capitals, helping Jordanian firms access decision-makers, form partnerships and accelerate market entry.