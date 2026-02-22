403
Israeli Air Strikes Claim at Least Ten Lives in Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least 10 people have been killed following Israeli air strikes in eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials, even though a ceasefire is formally in place.
The Israeli military stated that its aircraft targeted positions linked to Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley, a region widely regarded as a stronghold for the Iran-backed Shia movement, which functions both as a militia and a political party.
Hezbollah acknowledged that at least eight of its fighters were among the dead, including a high-ranking field commander.
The bombardment ranks among the most lethal incidents in Lebanon since the truce that ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024.
Although the agreement brought an official halt to 13 months of warfare, Israeli forces have continued conducting frequent strikes in Lebanon, asserting that the operations target infrastructure and personnel associated with the group.
Photographs shared online from one of the areas struck late Friday appeared to show significant destruction within what looked like a residential district.
In an official statement, the Israeli military said it had hit what it described as Hezbollah command facilities, accusing the group of embedding military resources within civilian areas. It added that such actions amounted to "a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon".
In a separate update issued Saturday, the military said it had "eliminated several terrorists of Hezbollah's missile array in three different command centres... recently identified as operating to accelerate the organisation's readiness and force build-up processes, while planning fire attacks towards Israel".
Hezbollah — which is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including the United Kingdom and the United States — maintains that the ceasefire arrangement applies solely to southern Lebanon, specifically the territory between the Litani River and the Blue Line, the UN-demarcated boundary separating Lebanon and Israel.
