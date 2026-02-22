Gujarat: Ahmedabad To Host Commonwealth Connect Forum Ahead Of 2030 Games

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Ahmedabad is set to host the inaugural Commonwealth Connect Forum on February 23 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, marking a significant step in advancing the city's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games into long-term economic partnerships.

The Forum is being convened by the India Global Forum (IGF) in collaboration with the Gujarat government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The Commonwealth Connect Forum is designed as a structured economic initiative rather than a ceremonial event, aiming to convert the global visibility afforded by the Games into investment flows, trade corridors and institutional partnerships.

The Forum coincides with a high-level UK delegation visit led by Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, scheduled for February 22-23.

The delegation includes senior representatives from advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, sports infrastructure design, urban regeneration, clean energy and green mobility, financial and professional services, and university-led research and skills partnerships.

Organisations participating include firms linked to the Birmingham 2022 delivery programme, advanced engineering SMEs, innovation clusters associated with automotive electrification, sports technology operators, and financial institutions engaged in cross-border capital flows.

The delegation's visit will span Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with sessions focused on infrastructure delivery, capital mobilisation, artificial intelligence and future skills, advanced manufacturing, and financial market connectivity.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, said:“This is not about hosting an event. It is about repositioning a state. When Ahmedabad hosts the Commonwealth Games, it is not simply building venues... it is recalibrating how global capital, investors and governments see Gujarat. Perception drives investment. Confidence drives capital.”

He added: "The Commonwealth is not a historical club. It is a growth network of 56 countries, 2.7 billion people, over $13 trillion in combined GDP, with nearly 60 per cent of its population under 30. In a fragmented global order, trusted networks are assets. Commonwealth Connect is about activating that network and ensuring Gujarat converts spotlight into structured economic advantage."

AMC Commisioner Banchhanidhi Pani said: "Ahmedabad's preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2030 is anchored in long-term urban transformation. Our focus extends beyond sporting excellence to integrated infrastructure, sustainable mobility, civic modernisation and global partnerships. Through collaboration with India Global Forum and the Smarter Regions Programme, we are positioning Ahmedabad not just as a host city, but as a globally competitive urban centre prepared to deliver enduring economic and social legacy."

The Forum also draws on Gujarat's longstanding outward-looking orientation, building on centuries of diaspora-linked commercial connections across East Africa, the Gulf and the United Kingdom.

Commonwealth Connect aims to transform these trust-based networks into active trade and investment relationships.

During the delegation's visit, strategic briefings will be held with the Gujarat government, including a visit to GIFT City to explore financial services and fintech collaboration, sector discussions on advanced manufacturing and smart infrastructure and education.

Target outcomes of the Forum include expansion of Gujarat-based brands into Commonwealth markets, new investment from global firms, clean energy and fintech partnerships, capital mobilisation across Commonwealth corridors, and strengthened South–South collaboration platforms.