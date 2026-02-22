403
Israeli Army Shoots Dead 17-Year-Old Palestinian in West Bank
(MENAFN) A 17-year-old Palestinian boy has died from a gunshot wound to the head sustained during an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank, authorities confirmed Sunday.
Mohammad Hanani succumbed to his injuries in the town of Beit Furik, located east of Nablus, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Health Ministry. He had been shot the previous evening, on Saturday, while Israeli forces conducted operations in the area.
A second youth, aged 16, was also wounded in the same raid, reported a Palestinian news agency.
The incident adds to a mounting death toll in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli military activity has sharply escalated since the launch of its Gaza offensive on October 8, 2023. Since that date, at least 1,117 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 11,500 others wounded — casualties attributed to both Israeli army operations and attacks by illegal settlers across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
