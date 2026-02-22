403
Vance Calls for “Reparations” from Minnesota Democrats
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has suggested that Democratic officials in Minnesota should reimburse taxpayers for billions allegedly lost to fraudulent welfare claims by programs run by Somali immigrants.
Last year, federal prosecutors charged multiple individuals with fraud, claiming that at least half of the $18 billion in Medicaid claims submitted to 14 Minnesota-based programs since 2018 may have been illegitimate. Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz and Jacob Frey sought federal aid to offset costs from immigration raids they said had placed significant financial burdens on state and municipal budgets.
In a Fox News interview aired Saturday, Vance rejected those requests, arguing that state officials should compensate taxpayers instead: “On behalf of the American people, we’d like reparations from them for allowing Somali fraudsters to steal billions of dollars from the American taxpayers that live in Minnesota. They’ve done nothing to cut down on that fraud.”
He further added: “I think it’s absurd for people to say, ‘We want reparations.’ Reparations for what? Because we enforce the law that the American people elected us to do.”
Since returning to office, US President Donald Trump has intensified efforts against illegal immigration, pledging to carry out one of the largest deportation initiatives in US history.
