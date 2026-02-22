Celebrate Year Of The Horse With Mimi Mei Fair's Unique Dining Ritual

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tucked within Address Residences Dubai Opera, a wishing tree invites guests to pause, write down their intentions and wishes, and hang them among red ribbons and envelopes. This simple ritual sets the tone at MiMi Mei Fair Dubai, which offers more than a seasonal menu, but a full experience for the Year of the Horse.

The space is warm, dimly lit, and layered with deep greens and reds that give it a vibrant yet intimate feel. Despite being full, the restaurant felt cozy rather than crowded, the kind of place where conversations flow easily without background noise getting in the way.

Ambience and space

The interior is divided into different lounges, each with its own mood, adding depth to the space and making the experience feel more personal. It is well-suited for a date night or a special occasion, somewhere you go to slow down and actually enjoy the company across the table. It is less ideal for business meetings, the lighting is intentionally low, and the atmosphere is designed for intimacy, not presentations.

The wishing tree moment comes at the end of the meal. Guests are handed paper, envelopes, and ribbons to write their wishes and hang them on the tree. It is a small but meaningful experience and, in many ways, feels like a second chance to set intentions, even after the New Year has already passed.

One thing that can make or break a dining experience is the service. As journalists, we naturally talk to everyone and want to understand the people behind the experience. At MiMi Mei Fair, the staff were attentive and friendly, taking the time to explain each dish and guide the experience without being overly formal.

Basket of wealth

The meal began with the dim sum "basket of wealth", featuring prawn and coriander, truffle edamame, and chicken and chives, easily one of the strongest starters of the night. The name matched the energy of the celebration and the spirit of the occasion.

We also tried the rock oysters. As someone who is not naturally drawn to oysters, the first bite did not fully convince me, but adding lemon helped balance the flavour. While they were not my personal favourite, my dining companions had no trouble finishing the plate.

The standout starter was the steamed XO okra. The dish had a familiar comfort that reminded me of childhood flavours, but elevated with a refined twist that gave it a modern edge.

Mains

The main courses included smoked Chilean seabass in black bean sauce, sweet and sour chicken with bell pepper and pineapple, and a braised truffled mushroom trio served with stir-fried green beans and hakka noodles.

Portions follow a fine dining style, modest but designed for sharing within the set menu.

One of the highlights of the evening was the wok-baked lobster. The meat was extremely tender, and the table-side preparation, where the staff carefully removed the meat from the shell, added a touch of theatre to the experience.

Choosing a single favourite main was difficult; each dish delivered strong flavours and felt balanced as part of the overall menu.

Dessert

Dessert was a classic crème brûlée, pleasant but less memorable compared to the savoury courses that defined the meal.

The Lunar New Year sharing menu is priced at Dh478 per person, placing it in the special occasion category rather than everyday dining. The combination of attentive service, thoughtful details, and a well-structured menu makes the experience feel aligned with the price.

A quiet, intimate dining experience built around the spirit of the Year of the Horse, best suited for date nights or celebrations, not a casual dinner, but one worth returning to when the occasion calls for something special.



