Trump Orders Voter Fraud Crackdown Targeting Naturalized Citizens
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct a sweeping national audit targeting potential voter fraud among naturalized American citizens, media reported Thursday, citing an internal government memo obtained by the network.
The directive instructs DHS to identify individuals who may have registered to vote or gone to the polls before formally obtaining citizenship — acts that constitute federal offenses when committed knowingly. The review falls under the agency's Identity and Benefit Fraud Unit, which the memo describes as "designed to identify, investigate, and disrupt activities that undermine the integrity of federal, state, and local elections and ensure compliance with applicable election laws."
The memo, formally titled 'Potential Voter Fraud – Denaturalization', orders DHS field offices to comb through both open and closed voter fraud cases, flagging any subjects who subsequently became naturalized citizens. Investigators who choose not to pursue charges in a given case are required to document and report that decision — an unusual accountability measure that signals the administration's intent to ensure rigorous follow-through.
The probe is the latest front in Trump's accelerating election integrity campaign. Last week, the president threatened direct federal intervention in certain state elections, raising alarms over alleged illegal voting by non-citizens. He has also signaled plans to issue an executive order mandating voter identification requirements for the upcoming midterm elections, vowing to push the measure through "whether approved by Congress or not!"
The initiative builds on earlier coordination between the Justice Department and DHS to cross-reference voter registration rolls against federal immigration databases — an effort aimed at identifying non-citizens who may have appeared on registration lists, media noted. While documented instances of non-citizen voting remain rare, election administrators and voter advocates have acknowledged that non-citizens do occasionally appear on registration rolls, in some cases due to administrative errors rather than deliberate fraud.
The White House and DHS have framed the review strictly as a law enforcement exercise targeting knowing violations of federal statute. Voting rights organizations and civil liberties advocates, however, have raised concern that the breadth of the initiative risks intimidating eligible naturalized citizens and casting unwarranted suspicion on a segment of the population with full legal standing to participate in American elections.
