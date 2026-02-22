BJP Chief, Cms, Ministers Tune In To PM Modi's 131St 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Senior BJP leaders across states on Sunday listened to the 131st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', with party workers organising group listening sessions in several regions.

In Gujarat, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other party leaders tuned in to the broadcast, reaffirming the party's outreach efforts through the Prime Minister's address.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also listened to the 131st episode along with party members and citizens.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at his residence. Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and Cabinet Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal were also present with him.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also marked his attendance in listening to the 131st episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

During the programme, PM Modi hailed the recently concluded AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, stating that the event showcased“Bharat's remarkable capabilities” in the field of artificial intelligence.

India hosted the summit from February 16 to 20, focusing on human-centric AI, global cooperation and ethical frameworks, including the New Delhi Declaration.

Addressing listeners, the Prime Minister said,“This is a strong platform to bring forth the achievements of the country and its people. One such achievement was recently seen during the AI Impact Summit that was held in Delhi. Leaders, industrialists, innovators and people from the start-up sectors arrived in the Bharat Mandapam for this summit.”

Describing the gathering as a milestone moment, he added,“This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future. I got the opportunity to meet the world leaders and tech leaders. At the AI Summit Exhibition, I showcased many innovations to the world leaders.”

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister also remarked about digital fraud, saying, "There has been significant awareness in our society regarding digital arrest scams and digital fraud. However, such unacceptable incidents are still occurring around us. Innocent people continue to be targeted through digital arrest threats and financial fraud. In many cases, senior citizens lose their lifetime savings. Sometimes, money saved for children's school fees is stolen. There are also reports of businessmen being cheated."