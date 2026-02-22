Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Spain Slams EU's Participation in Trump’s Board of Peace Meeting

Spain Slams EU's Participation in Trump’s Board of Peace Meeting


2026-02-22 01:46:55
(MENAFN) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares sharply criticized the European Commission's participation in U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Friday, calling it a misstep that should not have occurred, according to media, citing a Spanish news agency.

Albares delivered the rebuke at a public event in Barcelona, a day after Trump convened the newly formed group Thursday, drawing representatives from more than 20 nations to deliberate on Gaza's reconstruction and broader global stabilization efforts.

Despite the EU formally declining membership in the initiative, the bloc sent Mediterranean Commissioner Dubravka Suica to observe the Gaza-focused portion of the summit — a decision Albares made clear he found deeply troubling.

"It pained me to see a European Union commissioner who shouldn't have been there," said Albares.

While acknowledging Trump's "effort," the minister maintained that "there are other ways" to broker lasting peace across the Middle East — drawing a firm line between diplomatic engagement and institutional endorsement.

At the heart of Madrid's objection lies the EU's long-standing commitment to a two-state resolution of the Palestinian conflict. Albares argued the bloc "cannot participate" in any framework that sidelines the Palestinian National Authority, making Spain's refusal to attend both principled and categorical.

He further explained that Madrid rejected Washington's invitation outright because Palestinians were excluded from the process entirely, and because the U.S.-crafted peace blueprint "raises serious doubts about its compatibility with international law."

MENAFN22022026000045017169ID1110772528



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search