Ukraine's MFA Responds To Blackmail By Hungary And Slovakia: Ultimatums Should Be Sent To Kremlin, Not To Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Such actions, in the context of massive and targeted Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and Moscow's attempts to deprive Ukrainians of electricity, heating, and gas during extreme cold weather, are provocative, irresponsible, and threaten the energy security of the entire region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The statement stresses that by acting in this way, the governments of Hungary and Slovakia are not only playing into the hands of the aggressor but are also harming their own energy companies that operate on a commercial basis.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine remains in constant contact with representatives of the European Commission regarding damage to energy infrastructure caused by daily Russian strikes.

Ukraine has also conveyed information to the governments of Hungary and Slovakia about the consequences of these attacks for the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure. It is emphasized that, under the constant threat of new missile attacks, security and stabilization repair work is ongoing. Ukraine has also proposed alternative solutions for supplying these countries with non-Russian oil.

“Ukraine has always been, is, and will remain a reliable energy partner of the EU and a transit country for energy resources. At the same time, in light of the unfounded and irresponsible threats coming from Budapest and Bratislava in recent days, Ukraine is considering the possibility of activating the Early Warning Mechanism provided for in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union,” the ministry said.

In this context, the Foreign Ministry calls on the governments of Hungary and the Slovak Republic to engage constructively and behave responsibly, stressing:

“Ultimatums should be sent to the Kremlin, and certainly not to Kyiv.”

Fico threatens to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine starting Monday

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 20, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on social media that his country would block the EU's allocation of funds to Ukraine under a €90 billion loan until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline was restored.

Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated on Saturday that if Ukraine did not resume oil transit to Slovakia, he would initiate a halt to electricity supplies to Ukraine on Monday.