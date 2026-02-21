MFA Transfers Over 200 DJI Matrice Reconnaissance Drones To Ukraine's Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affair, as cited by Ukrinform.

According to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the units receiving the drones include Azov, Liut, the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, as well as the STRIX UAV unit.

He explained that diplomacy during wartime is not limited to“negotiating tables, international summits, or complex sanctions decisions,” but also includes“concrete support for our soldiers on the front line.”

“These drones were purchased with charitable donations collected in the Czech Republic. This is the result of joint work by diplomats, partners, and caring individuals who understand that supporting Ukraine is not about words, but about action,” the minister emphasized.

Sybiha stressed that the reconnaissance drones will help save the lives of Ukrainian service members, improve decision-making accuracy, and provide an advantage on the battlefield.

“When these drones were being loaded, everyone got involved – from attachés to the deputy minister. No ranks or offices. Just a team that knows exactly why it is doing this. This is not a one-time initiative for us. It is systematic work. The diplomatic front operates as continuously as all the others, and everyone is doing what is necessary for victory in their own place,” the foreign minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in September last yea,r the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Modern Ukraine Foundation transferred 20 fiber-optic FPV drones to the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, as well as three 35 kW generators for regional clinical hospitals in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine