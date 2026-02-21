Zelensky Commends Special Services For Neutralizing Russian Mercenaries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the head of state said this in his evening address.

“I want to commend the efforts of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the Office of the Prosecutor General – they neutralized Russian mercenaries preparing assassination attempts against our citizens. These were rather high-profile names, and preventing such crimes is a substantial result,” Zelensky said.

He noted that he had heard a report from Oleksandr Poklad, Deputy Head of the SSU.

“And this is yet another front in the ongoing protection of Ukraine's security, the safety of Ukrainians, and the constant defense of the lives of our people – the way our Ukrainian special services, our law enforcement, and our intelligence neutralize Russian criminal activity against Ukrainians. They were preparing attacks against Ukrainian military personnel, Ukrainian intelligence officers, and Ukrainian media workers. It is important that all our Ukrainian special services and law enforcement continue to protect Ukrainian citizens in exactly this coordinated way,” the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police exposed a criminal group that had been preparing contract killings on behalf of Russian special services, including plans to assassinate Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence Directorate. Other targets included Ukrainian journalists and civic activists, the head of a strategic enterprise, and fighters of the DIU International Legion.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine