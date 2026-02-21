Aid To Ukrainians In Poland Must Be Responsible, Not Chaotic Marshal Of Sejm

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by the Marshal of the Polish Sejm, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, commenting on the adoption of a law introducing new rules for the stay of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

According to Czarzasty, since 2022, Poland has made tremendous efforts: within the framework of Official Development Assistance (ODA), support for Ukraine and its refugees“is measured in billions of zlotys.”

He noted that further decisions will be adapted to the legal situation and to EU-level regulations.

“Our goal is stability, legal residence, and integration for those who work and pay taxes here. Assistance cannot be chaotic; it must be responsible. My compatriots have proven that in a crisis, they know how to open their hearts and embrace friends in need. I would like peace in Ukraine to come as soon as possible. However, we do not know when that will happen, so we must somehow adapt to this dramatic situation,” emphasized the Marshal of the Sejm.

Russia conducting coordinated anti-Ukrainian campaigns in's information space – Marshal of Polish

As reported, President of Poland Karol Nawrocki approved the termination of the 2022 special law on aid to Ukrainian citizens who had arrived after the full-scale Russian invasion. Key provisions of that law will be transferred to the law on providing protection for foreigners.

The new law will come into effect on March 5, 2026.

Currently, up to one million Ukrainian war refugees are in Poland.

According to the latest data, a total of 4.35 million people who had to leave Ukraine due to the war hold temporary protection status in the EU. In June 2025, the European Council decided to extend temporary protection for them for one year, starting March 4, 2026.