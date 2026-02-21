Unknown Assailants Attack Aidar Regiment Soldiers In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 24th Separate Assault Regiment Aidar reported this on Telegram.

“A group of six unknown individuals attacked soldiers of the Aidar regiment. During the attack, one of the attackers used a firearm,” the report said.

As the soldiers emphasized,“at the time of the incident, the servicemen were not performing their duties, were engaged in personal matters, did not provoke anyone, and did not take any action against other persons. The attack was carried out without any grounds.”

The Aidar regiment emphasized:“Attacking military personnel is dangerous and irresponsible. These are trained, experienced assault troops who have every legal right to defend themselves in case of threat.”

During this incident, the servicemen deliberately refrained from using their weapons, even though the law allows their use to repel an attack. They showed restraint to avoid endangering civilians. Any further attempts at aggression against the military could have dire consequences, the Aidar regiment emphasized, assuring that the assault troops would defend themselves in accordance with current Ukrainian legislation.

The soldiers called on citizens“not to cross the boundary and not to create situations in which a response would be inevitable. Ukrainian soldiers are defending the state and have the right to defend themselves! An attack on them will be regarded as collaboration with the enemy.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 19, in the village of Mamalyga, Chernivtsi region, during the detention of a soldier who had deserted, law enforcement officers were blocked by an unknown car, and police fired several shots into the air.

